Brokerages Set Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) PT at $66.91

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.91.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BDRBF. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Bombardier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Bombardier from $30.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$55.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Bombardier Stock Performance

Shares of BDRBF opened at $49.32 on Wednesday. Bombardier has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.28.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

