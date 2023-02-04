T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Receives $100.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.30.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TROW. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,099,000 after acquiring an additional 60,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $125.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.36. The firm has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $157.77.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 24.01%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

