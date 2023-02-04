Brokerages Set TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) PT at $23.38

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.38.

TASK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of TaskUs from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TaskUs from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of TaskUs to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TaskUs from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Get TaskUs alerts:

TaskUs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TASK opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. TaskUs has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $41.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TaskUs

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $232.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.02 million. TaskUs had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 10.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TaskUs will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 205,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 61,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

About TaskUs

(Get Rating)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.