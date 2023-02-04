Analysts Set Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Price Target at $84.00

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Laredo Petroleum Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $808.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 3.31. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $120.86.

Insider Transactions at Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($1.23). The company had revenue of $464.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.79 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 55.37% and a net margin of 35.99%. Research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 21.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,010,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 472.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

