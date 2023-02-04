Analysts Set Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Target Price at $128.00

Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company.

LSI stock opened at $110.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.80. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $94.02 and a fifty-two week high of $151.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 119.11%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $611,344.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,681.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Life Storage in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in Life Storage by 55.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Life Storage by 71.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Life Storage in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

