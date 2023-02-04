Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives $83.02 Consensus PT from Analysts

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.02.
Several equities analysts recently commented on CMA shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Comerica to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.
Insider Activity at Comerica
In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Comerica Stock Performance
NYSE CMA opened at $75.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.17 and its 200-day moving average is $73.31. Comerica has a 12-month low of $62.83 and a 12-month high of $102.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18.
Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comerica will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Comerica Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.11%.
Comerica Company Profile
Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Comerica (CMA)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.