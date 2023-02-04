Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives $83.02 Consensus PT from Analysts

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.02.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMA shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Comerica to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Insider Activity at Comerica

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Comerica Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Comerica by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Comerica by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Comerica by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMA opened at $75.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.17 and its 200-day moving average is $73.31. Comerica has a 12-month low of $62.83 and a 12-month high of $102.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comerica will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Stories

