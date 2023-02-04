Analysts Set Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) PT at $48.62

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.62.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Susquehanna lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th.

NYSE LUV opened at $36.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $50.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average is $36.56.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.00%.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 76,498 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,345 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 16,558 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

