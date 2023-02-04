Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Receives $46.91 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.91.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MO. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $46.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $84.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.81. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 283.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 117.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altria Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MO. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after buying an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $498,000. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.