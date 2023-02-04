Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Receives $117.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. TheStreet upgraded Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 59.7% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $115.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.95. Ross Stores has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $122.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.05.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.