DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Receives $1,397.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,397.50.

DSDVY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of DSV A/S from 1,550.00 to 1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DSV A/S from 1,400.00 to 1,260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of DSV A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get DSV A/S alerts:

DSV A/S Stock Performance

Shares of DSDVY opened at $91.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. DSV A/S has a fifty-two week low of $56.02 and a fifty-two week high of $103.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.21.

About DSV A/S

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DSV A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.