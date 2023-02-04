Analysts Set monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) PT at $167.13

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.13.

Several brokerages have commented on MNDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised monday.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on monday.com from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on monday.com from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on monday.com from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on monday.com from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

monday.com Stock Down 4.6 %

MNDY stock opened at $140.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.23. monday.com has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $238.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On monday.com

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $136.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.63 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 25.26% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in monday.com by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

