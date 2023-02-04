Brokerages Set IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Target Price at $256.73

Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $256.79.
IQV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA to $249.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.
IQVIA Stock Performance
NYSE:IQV opened at $237.18 on Wednesday. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $256.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.74 and a 200-day moving average of $212.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39.
About IQVIA
IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.
