Brokerages Set IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Target Price at $256.73

Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $256.79.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA to $249.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE:IQV opened at $237.18 on Wednesday. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $165.75 and a 1 year high of $256.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.74 and a 200-day moving average of $212.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA

About IQVIA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in IQVIA by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.