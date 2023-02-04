Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Receives $104.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DEN shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Denbury from $81.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its position in shares of Denbury by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Denbury by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

Denbury Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DEN opened at $83.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Denbury has a 1-year low of $56.59 and a 1-year high of $104.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.97.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. Denbury had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $439.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.14 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Denbury will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Denbury

(Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

