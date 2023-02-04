Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives $188.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $188.00.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MASI. BTIG Research upgraded Masimo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Masimo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Masimo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.
Masimo Trading Down 3.0 %
NASDAQ:MASI opened at $169.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $108.89 and a fifty-two week high of $237.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 56.11 and a beta of 0.87.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 31,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,966,936.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,932,074.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,778.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 31,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,966,936.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,932,074.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 46,818 shares of company stock worth $5,992,495. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Masimo
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Masimo by 61.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Masimo by 123.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 38.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 62.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the third quarter worth $53,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Masimo Company Profile
Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.
