Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives $188.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $188.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MASI. BTIG Research upgraded Masimo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Masimo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Masimo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $169.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $108.89 and a fifty-two week high of $237.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 56.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $549.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 31,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,966,936.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,932,074.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,778.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 31,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,966,936.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,932,074.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 46,818 shares of company stock worth $5,992,495. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Masimo

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Masimo by 61.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Masimo by 123.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 38.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 62.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the third quarter worth $53,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Featured Stories

