Brokerages Set Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Price Target at C$77.11

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$76.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Metro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Metro Trading Up 0.7 %

TSE MRU opened at C$70.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$75.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$72.62. The stock has a market cap of C$16.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.44. Metro has a 12-month low of C$65.30 and a 12-month high of C$78.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28.

Metro Increases Dividend

Metro ( TSE:MRU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.27 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Metro will post 4.4400003 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

Metro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries.

Featured Stories

