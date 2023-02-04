Brokerages Set Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Price Target at C$77.11

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$76.67.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Metro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.
Metro Trading Up 0.7 %
TSE MRU opened at C$70.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$75.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$72.62. The stock has a market cap of C$16.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.44. Metro has a 12-month low of C$65.30 and a 12-month high of C$78.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28.
Metro Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.
Metro Company Profile
Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries.
Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.