Analysts Set SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Target Price at $18.80

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

SLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Compass Point lowered shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

SLM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.19. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

SLM Dividend Announcement

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.79). SLM had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $542.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. SLM’s payout ratio is 25.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SLM by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,551,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,418,000 after acquiring an additional 177,312 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 22,593,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,082,000 after buying an additional 2,080,790 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,007,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $318,927,000 after buying an additional 1,785,938 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,541,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,733,000 after buying an additional 45,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,175,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,503,000 after buying an additional 564,507 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

