Brokerages Set Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Price Target at C$2.32

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.41.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMMC shares. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total value of C$3,608,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,454,745 shares in the company, valued at C$54,946,450.93. In related news, Director William Albert Washington purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.72 per share, with a total value of C$51,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 490,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$844,270. Also, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$3,608,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,454,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$54,946,450.93. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,050,700 shares of company stock worth $7,312,641.

Shares of CMMC opened at C$2.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.74. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.23 and a 52 week high of C$4.38. The stock has a market cap of C$461.79 million and a P/E ratio of 15.43.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

