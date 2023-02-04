Barclays Lowers Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) to Underweight

Barclays lowered shares of Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GBERY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Geberit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Geberit from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Geberit from CHF 575 to CHF 495 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Geberit from CHF 499 to CHF 456 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Geberit from CHF 570 to CHF 555 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $491.20.

OTCMKTS:GBERY opened at $58.17 on Wednesday. Geberit has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $67.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average of $48.30.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. The firm’s product range consists of the Installation and Flushing Systems, Piping Systems and Bathroom Systems product areas. The Installation and Flushing Systems comprises flushing systems for toilets including cisterns and fittings.

