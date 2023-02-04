ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Raised to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. AlphaValue downgraded shares of ASOS to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on ASOS from GBX 1,072 ($13.24) to GBX 1,180 ($14.57) in a report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on ASOS in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ASOS from GBX 1,170 ($14.45) to GBX 1,000 ($12.35) in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ASOS from GBX 1,000 ($12.35) to GBX 825 ($10.19) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASOS currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $996.11.

ASOS Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASOMY opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. ASOS has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average is $8.32.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

