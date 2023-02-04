The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
BOC Hong Kong Stock Down 0.7 %
BHKLY opened at $66.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.56. BOC Hong Kong has a 1-year low of $58.87 and a 1-year high of $84.17.
BOC Hong Kong Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BOC Hong Kong (BHKLY)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for BOC Hong Kong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Hong Kong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.