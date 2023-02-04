The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLYGet Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BHKLY opened at $66.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.56. BOC Hong Kong has a 1-year low of $58.87 and a 1-year high of $84.17.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; payrolls, corporate deposits, and E-cheques services.

