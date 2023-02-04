The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BOC Hong Kong Stock Down 0.7 %

BHKLY opened at $66.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.56. BOC Hong Kong has a 1-year low of $58.87 and a 1-year high of $84.17.

Get BOC Hong Kong alerts:

BOC Hong Kong Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; payrolls, corporate deposits, and E-cheques services.

Receive News & Ratings for BOC Hong Kong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Hong Kong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.