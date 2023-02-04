Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (LON:FGT) Reaches New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 886.27 ($10.95) and last traded at GBX 884.58 ($10.92), with a volume of 90689 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 877 ($10.83).

Specifically, insider Simon Hayes purchased 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 875 ($10.81) per share, with a total value of £34,807.50 ($42,988.14).

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of £1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,836.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 856.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 839.20.

About Finsbury Growth & Income Trust

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

