Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Down 5.3% After Insider Selling

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) shares fell 5.3% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $140.80 and last traded at $141.02. 458,168 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 457,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.91.

Specifically, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $4,207,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,829,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $51,267.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,593.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $4,207,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,829,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,876 shares of company stock valued at $4,558,499 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.

Atkore Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.25.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atkore had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atkore

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Atkore by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Atkore by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Atkore by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Atkore by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

