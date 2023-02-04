Pinterest Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 85,588 call options on the company. This is an increase of 46% compared to the typical daily volume of 58,815 call options.

Pinterest Trading Down 5.6 %

PINS stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $29.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 392.63 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.72.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $116,522.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 464,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,391,985.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $4,032,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $116,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 464,979 shares in the company, valued at $11,391,985.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,588,857 shares of company stock valued at $63,670,284. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Elliott Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 200.0% during the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Pinterest by 627.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,282,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,583,000 after buying an additional 8,869,542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Pinterest by 632.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,229,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,784,000 after buying an additional 8,833,290 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 262.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,399,000 after buying an additional 8,341,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in Pinterest by 92.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 9,818,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,645,000 after buying an additional 4,718,191 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PINS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Pinterest to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.71.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Further Reading

