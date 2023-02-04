Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Hanesbrands Put Options (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 48,783 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 559% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,401 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 117,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 53,736 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 525,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 105,975 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Shares of HBI opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.05. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 66.07% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

