PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $35.85, but opened at $34.44. PENN Entertainment shares last traded at $33.85, with a volume of 172,454 shares trading hands.
The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.
PENN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PENN Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 21.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 92.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in PENN Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $556,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 24.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day moving average is $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.
PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
