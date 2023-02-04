RPT Realty to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:RPT)

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) – KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of RPT Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for RPT Realty’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RPT Realty’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RPT. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of RPT Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

RPT Realty Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPT Realty

Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $919.85 million, a PE ratio of 107.91, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 456.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at $42,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 812.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About RPT Realty

(Get Rating)

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.