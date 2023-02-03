Huntington National Bank Acquires 4,657 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 191.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,092 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after acquiring an additional 261,934 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,305,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,570 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 109.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,780,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,307,000 after buying an additional 1,972,574 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,982,000 after buying an additional 972,310 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays raised shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.23.

PulteGroup Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $60.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.62. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.89. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.77%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

