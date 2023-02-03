General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,865 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GM. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in General Motors by 71.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on General Motors to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.72.

General Motors Price Performance

GM stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $54.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Further Reading

