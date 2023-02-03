Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 14,034 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,034 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Pentair by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Pentair by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Pentair by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $60.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $62.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.68. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Pentair Increases Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Pentair to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pentair news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $178,167.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,270.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pentair

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.