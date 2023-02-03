Boston Scientific Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Boston Scientific in a report released on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Boston Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

BSX has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.88.

BSX opened at $48.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.74. The company has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $48.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $5,280,959.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,188,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $638,749.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,852.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $5,280,959.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,188,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 220,265 shares of company stock worth $9,561,634. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.1% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 93,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

