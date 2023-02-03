EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 336 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 1,527.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 358 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 24.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,044,000 after buying an additional 32,060 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 34.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 446.4% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 15,646 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in PTC by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,780,000 after buying an additional 13,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in PTC by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $132.31 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.55 and a twelve month high of $139.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $229,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,704,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,197,897.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 7,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $900,514.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,705,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,043,078.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $229,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,704,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,197,897.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 477,488 shares of company stock worth $58,613,618 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.55.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.