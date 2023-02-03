Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,170 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 263.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 781 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTSH opened at $70.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.81. The company has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

