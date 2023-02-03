KeyCorp Comments on Regal Rexnord Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RRX)

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Regal Rexnord in a report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Regal Rexnord’s current full-year earnings is $10.79 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.34. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

RRX has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Regal Rexnord to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $156.13 on Friday. Regal Rexnord has a one year low of $108.28 and a one year high of $165.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRX. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 63.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 5.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 15.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.8% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.18%.

About Regal Rexnord

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.