Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ST. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 774,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 833,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,387,000 after purchasing an additional 249,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Insider Activity

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,881,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $8,201,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,336,520.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 240,683 shares of company stock worth $10,119,008 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $53.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.38. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $59.53.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.89%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

See Also

