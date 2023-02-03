Graco (NYSE:GGG) PT Raised to $75.00 at Robert W. Baird

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GGG. StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Graco Price Performance

Graco stock opened at $71.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.15 and its 200 day moving average is $66.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.80. Graco has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $74.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Graco had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $555.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Graco will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Graco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 18,262 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Graco by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Graco by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 192,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Graco by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Graco by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Further Reading

