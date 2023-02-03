Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 31 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Humana by 10.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Humana by 12.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Humana by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $489.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $511.66 and its 200-day moving average is $506.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.72. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $408.20 and a 52 week high of $571.30.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total transaction of $3,723,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at $34,895,015.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,635 shares of company stock worth $11,565,286 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.75.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

