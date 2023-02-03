Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $32.30, but opened at $30.36. Juniper Networks shares last traded at $29.90, with a volume of 1,495,079 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $27,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 794,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,829,062.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $27,576.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,586 shares of company stock worth $594,539. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.94.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,825,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,014,120,000 after purchasing an additional 338,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,561,492 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $380,346,000 after acquiring an additional 93,536 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 6.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,427,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $298,488,000 after acquiring an additional 649,160 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,527,273 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $186,028,000 after acquiring an additional 25,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,775,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $177,471,000 after acquiring an additional 123,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

