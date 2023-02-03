Boston Scientific Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Boston Scientific in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boston Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.88.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $48.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.74. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $48.19. The company has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Newport Trust Co increased its position in Boston Scientific by 5,082.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 7,401,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258,993 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,806,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $775,455,000 after buying an additional 4,088,589 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,653,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,974 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,849 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,621,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,468 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $71,482.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,293.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $71,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,293.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $5,280,959.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,188,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,561,634. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

See Also

