Huntington National Bank Acquires 609 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 25.4% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Ossiam increased its stake in Lincoln National by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 39,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Stock Performance

NYSE:LNC opened at $36.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $76.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln National

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($12.16). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. Analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $46,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.36.

About Lincoln National

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.