Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,201 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $12,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 13.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Murphy Oil

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $735,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,199.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Murphy Oil news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $735,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,199.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 150,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $7,578,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 664,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,578,825.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,754 shares of company stock valued at $10,615,495 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Murphy Oil stock opened at $41.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.40. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $25.97 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 16.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Further Reading

