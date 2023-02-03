Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Pentair plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Pentair in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

PNR has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pentair in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.31.

PNR opened at $60.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Pentair has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $62.63.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

In related news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $178,167.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,270.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 162.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

