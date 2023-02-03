PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) PT Raised to $68.00 at BTIG Research

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PHM. Raymond James cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.23.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $60.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average of $43.38. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $60.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

