General Motors (GM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on March 16th

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the auto manufacturer on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

General Motors has decreased its dividend by an average of 50.9% annually over the last three years. General Motors has a payout ratio of 6.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect General Motors to earn $5.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

GM opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.12. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $54.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,257.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,462,134 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $370,134,000 after purchasing an additional 462,539 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,836,866 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $124,084,000 after purchasing an additional 450,939 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,190,535 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $51,377,000 after purchasing an additional 359,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695,232 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $161,629,000 after purchasing an additional 352,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.72.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

