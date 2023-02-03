TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,450 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,450 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Olin worth $11,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $63.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.21. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $67.25.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. Olin’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Olin news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Olin from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

