Huntington National Bank Has $211,000 Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,171 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in GSK were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 4.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,601,698 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $766,202,000 after buying an additional 686,260 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in GSK by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GSK by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,136,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,306 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in GSK by 3.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,996,037 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,067,000 after buying an additional 125,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in GSK by 2.2% in the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 3,116,788 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,674,000 after buying an additional 66,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $46.97.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. GSK had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 32.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.3404 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,800 ($22.23) to GBX 1,450 ($17.91) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America lowered GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.38) to GBX 1,535 ($18.96) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,555.00.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

