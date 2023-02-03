The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stake Raised by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 51.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENSG. Stephens upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at $20,232,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $190,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,522,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,631,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,232,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,116 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,882 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $93.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.17 and its 200-day moving average is $88.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.29 and a 12 month high of $99.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $809.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.13%.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as emergency care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services.

