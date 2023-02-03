EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Olin by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Olin by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 117,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Olin Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OLN stock opened at $63.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.21. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $67.25. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Olin had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 50.19%. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OLN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Olin from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

Insider Activity at Olin

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Olin Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

