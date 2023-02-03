Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $777,111,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,567,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 68.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,593,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $544,468,000 after buying an additional 3,494,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,757,811,000 after buying an additional 3,358,202 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. New Street Research raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $88.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.92 and its 200 day moving average is $74.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $132.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

