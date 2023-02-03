Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 22,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $798,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,397,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Confluent by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 137,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.
Confluent Stock Up 9.7 %
Confluent stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $81.11. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.39.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFLT shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Confluent from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Confluent from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen cut their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.78.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 7,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $177,207.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 330,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,643,008.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Confluent news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 7,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $177,207.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 330,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,643,008.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 15,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $384,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 829,987 shares of company stock worth $18,552,363. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Confluent Company Profile
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.
