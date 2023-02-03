Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 270.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 103,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 17,506 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 31.6% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 213.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 131,710 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 827.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 37,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 33,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 545.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 84,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,295.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEAK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.45.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.